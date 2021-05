Binge’s Chief Marketing Officer Louise Crompton has left the Foxtel Group to take a role at Paramount+ as Vice President of Marketing and Growth.

Mumbrella noticed the job switch on Crompton’s own Linkedin page.

She joined Foxtel Group at the inception of Binge in June, 2019. Prior to this, Crompton held various positions at Expedia.

Paramount+ is expected to launch in August, and will replace Ten All Access.