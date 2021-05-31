HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Optus Targets Gamers With New NBN Plan

By | 31 May 2021
Optus is reaching out to gamers with a new gaming-focused NBN plan, which comes bundled with a Wi-Fi 6 gaming router.

The new Optus Internet Gamer plan comes with unlimited downloads at 100Mbps, and includes Optus Sport, Optus Fitness, a six-month free trial of the Optus Game Path optimisation service, and an Asus DSL-AX5400 gaming router.

According to Clive Dickens, VP of TV & Content at Optus, the new plan is a key plank in the telco’s “Living Network” strategy.

“Our new Optus Internet Gamer NBN plan packs a punch with features to optimise the experience including unlimited data, a fast 100Mbps typical busy period download speed (7pm – 11pm), a dedicated Wi-Fi 6 gaming router that prioritises gaming traffic, and a 6-month trial of Game Path to reduce lag and jitter.

“With Optus now having the tools in place to gamers from experiencing congestion both inside and outside the home with the combination of the Optus Internet Gamer plan and Optus Game Path, there’s no better way to game than with Optus,” he said.

The Optus Internet Gamer Plan is $89 per month for the first six months, and $99 per month afterwards.

