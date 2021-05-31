HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Harvey Norman > #BoycottHarveyNorman Gains Steam Over Mockery Of Ex-Worker

#BoycottHarveyNorman Gains Steam Over Mockery Of Ex-Worker

By | 31 May 2021
,

Harvey Norman’s baffling Twitter behaviour is drawing fire after its flippant dismissal of a tweet alleging to be from a former employee driven “suicidal” by their work at the company.

The consumer electronics retail giant has for several days been blocking consumers, MPs, and unions who complained about its refusal to pay back $22 million in JobKeeper or commented on wage protests by its employees.

One tweet by user Sisyphysical claimed that working for Harvey Norman “drove [them] to suicide in six months”, only for the official Harvey Norman account to respond with a pair of emojis.

The outrage has fuelled the #boycottharveynorman hashtag, with users condemning the company and urging others to take their business elsewhere.

The official Harvey Norman Australia Twitter account, which in its description says it is “no longer a customer service channel and is unmanned”, has for a while now been almost exclusively retweeting sport-related tweets.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
BREAKING NEWS: Twitter Erupts As Harvey Norman Blasted Over JobKeeper & Salaries
Best Buy Adopts Failed Walmart Lockdown Delivery Program As Sales Boom
Labor MP Fails To Disclose Harvey Norman Link In Row Over JobKeeper Gouging
Kogan Crashes, AS Ruslan Ducks For Cover Behind A Mountain Of Problems
Microsoft Mounts Surface Direct Sell Campaign With Trade-Ins
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aussie Consumers Need Trust Before Trading In Smartphones
Industry Latest News
/
May 31, 2021
/
Xiaomi Fast Charges Phone In Under 10 Minutes
Latest News Xiaomi
/
May 31, 2021
/
LG Brings Larger Styler To Oz
Latest News LG
/
May 31, 2021
/
Optus Targets Gamers With New NBN Plan
ASUS Latest News Optus
/
May 31, 2021
/
Binge CMO Louise Crompton Joins Paramount+
Industry Latest News
/
May 31, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aussie Consumers Need Trust Before Trading In Smartphones
Industry Latest News
/
May 31, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
New research from Blancco Technology Group shows while 57 per cent of smart phone users intent to move to a...
Read More