Bing Lee has opened a new store at the Macquarie Centre in Sydney which boasts the largest screen installed in a retail store in the Southern Hemisphere.

The store measures 800 square metres and features a warehouse geared towards Click and Collect shopping, as well as a large number of product showcases across cooking, refrigeration, laundry, TVs, floorcare, heating, cooling, small appliances, mobile computing, and technology accessories.

The store is designed to be both a flagship and a concept shop, according to general manager Peter Harris.

“We will use this to test and learn from our team and customers what works well and then utilise those learnings throughout the Bing Lee network.”

The store also features a display screen that measures 10.5 metres by 3.8 metres, the largest in a retail store in the Southern Hemisphere.

“Given the demographics of the area and the fact that we want to appeal to a younger audience, we had to make this store more exciting and engaging,” explains Bing Lee merchandise and marketing director, Sam Zalin.

“We want to give customers a reason to visit our showroom and had to differentiate ourselves through experience and service.

“We have framed the entranceway with the large screen, wooden finishes and lighting on the ceiling, as well as showcase zones that highlight key brands in key categories that will rotate every three to six months.

“There is a cooking, refrigeration and laundry area with major brands including Miele, Fisher & Paykel, Smeg, Bosch, Asko, Electrolux, Omega and Neff.

“The displays are linked together, which is a new concept for us, and all displays have glass in the middle to improve lines of sight. We have placed the refrigerators along the border of the space for a clean look and in the laundry display, all shelves are removable so we can use stacking kits to demonstrate how a product can work in a customers’ home. We wanted the space to feel comfortable and welcoming.

“The walkways and point of sale displays are defined by separate floor coverings to determine where the product is located and to help you navigate around the store.

“We wanted mobile computing at the front of the store to engage younger audiences. We placed TVs on the back wall of the store for high impact, and to capture customers’ attention from the front of the store as they walk in.

“Although there are fixed locations with desktops, all staff are fully mobile and can sell via mobile POS or on a laptop for customer convenience.”