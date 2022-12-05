Tesla recalled 16,000 faulty Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles in Australia last month due to faulty rear lights, but despite this, Australians are still buying the EVs.

The Model Y was the tenth biggest selling vehicle in Australia in November, with 1,805 sales during the month. For comparison’s sake the top seller was the Toyota Hi-Lux, with 5,440 sold.

Tesla sold 2,196 vehicles, total, during the month, making it the 12th biggest brand in Australia.

Last month’s recall affects 15,914 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

A recall notice issued by the Federal Transport Department explained that due to a software error, the tail lamps on one or both sides may not illuminate as intended.

“If this occurs during dark conditions, the traffic behind will have reduced visibility and may not be able to identify the vehicle.”