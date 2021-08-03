HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Bill And Melinda Gates’ Marriage Officially Over

Bill And Melinda Gates’ Marriage Officially Over

By | 3 Aug 2021
,

Bill and Melinda Gates are officially divorced after a court in the US state of Washington granted the couple’s petition.

Melinda French Gates, who will not be changing her name and said she does not require financial support, filed for divorce from Microsoft magnate Bill in May, describing their marriage as “irretrievably broken”; they will continue managing the Bill and Melinda Gates philanthropic foundation together for two years, after which Gates will buy his ex-wife out of the foundation if the arrangement is not working.

The pair, who married in 1994, issued a joint statement announcing their divorce in May.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” they said.

Since the announcement, lurid details have emerged about Bill Gates, including a sexual relationship with a Microsoft engineer and overnight stays at the apartment of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Microsoft Rolls Out Windows 10 & 11 Subscriptions
Amazon Web Services Claims One-Third Of Global Market
Streaming Service Hayu Now Available On Xbox
Microsoft Results Beat Estimates For 10th Straight Quarter
Microsoft Secures Court Order To Take Down Malicious Domains
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Could Be Ready To Move Into Smart Glasses
Industry Latest News
/
August 3, 2021
/
JBL Unveil Three New Headphones In Live Series
Industry Latest News
/
August 3, 2021
/
Facebook Requires All Employees To Wear Masks In Office
Latest News
/
August 3, 2021
/
Microsoft Rolls Out Windows 10 & 11 Subscriptions
Latest News Microsoft Windows
/
August 3, 2021
/
Oz Retailers Lament $12 Billion Delta Price Tag
Coronavirus Latest News
/
August 3, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Could Be Ready To Move Into Smart Glasses
Industry Latest News
/
August 3, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
After the failure of Google Glass, the company hasn’t yet spoken of a follow-up product that would wade into the...
Read More