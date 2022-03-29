HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Bigger iPhone 14 Bump Due To 48MP Sensor

By | 29 Mar 2022

Leaked schematics for the iPhone 14 Pro models have shown that both the Pro and the Pro Max will have a substantially bigger camera bump, along with thicker bodies for both headsets.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo explained: “The main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the 14 Pro/Pro Max is upgrading the wide camera to 48MP. The diagonal length of 48MP CIS will increase by 25-35 per cent, and the height of 48MP’s 7P lens will increase by 5-10 per cent.”

This certainly makes sense. A 48MP main camera sensor would be a huge leap from the iPhone 13 Pro models’ 12MP sensor, and certainly due – the 12MP sensor has been in play since 2015’s iPhone 6S.

Even with the 48MP main sensor, it still falls a long way short of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 108MP main sensor.

The iPhone 14 is expected in September.



