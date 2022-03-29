Intel’s unreleased project surrounding competitive and discrete laptop GPU’s may soon see the light of day after Twitter user HXL (@9950ori) revealed the spec sheets for an upcoming range of Dell laptop workstations.

While Arc Alchemist GPU’s for workstations haven’t been announced by Intel, the Dell Precision 5470 mobile workstation is exactly that, and is featured on a Dell branded sheet, which indicates that the leak could very well be real.

The Dell workstations can be customized for a customers liking. The latest 12-gen CPUs inside feature Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics but the option to upgrade to a discrete GPU is also there. The marking for the Arc A30M Pro states “coming soon” so customers after a workstation now will have to use the Nvidia RTX A1000 laptop card.

The new Dell workstation in question is a 14-inch device with an aspect ration of 16:10 and options for several Intel Alder Lake processors, ranging from the i5-12500H that has 12 cores, 16 threads and an 18MB cache, all the way up to the i9-12900H with 14 cores, 20 threads and a turbo boost clock speed that can hit 5.00GHz.

In addition to the high specs, the M.2 SSDs and up to 64GB of LPDDR5 Ram clocked at 5200MHz mean these laptops seek to be powerful for both work and play.

News of the Intel Arc program has been building slowly for some time now, as the brand looks to branch out and take on Nvidia and AMD in the GPU market. Twitter leaker @momomo_US was able to share the Intel Arc architecture for Gen 12.7.