Discount department store, Big W, has inked a deal with image sharing social media platform, Pinterest, to launch its new product collection based on user analytics.

Big W’s new Spring Collection is said to have been shaped from information gathered through user searches on Pinterest, and comes as the Woolworths-owned retailer seeks to increase its digital capabilities.

The campaign is among the first times Big W has used Pinterest’s trend insights to educate and guide consumers.

It comes after Pinterest launched its trend based ad solution, ‘Trend Badges’, allowing brands to engage with consumers who are seeking guidance on product selection and idea generation.

Pinterest Trends allows brands to leverage top themes based on user searches during seasonal periods.

It comes after Big W reported a Q4 sales increase of 31.8% year-on-year, with the retailer’s total sales jumping 10.5% to $4.1 billion over the most recent financial year.