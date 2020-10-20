HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Big W Inks Pinterest Deal For New Product Range Launch

Big W Inks Pinterest Deal For New Product Range Launch

By | 20 Oct 2020
,

Discount department store, Big W, has inked a deal with image sharing social media platform, Pinterest, to launch its new product collection based on user analytics.

Big W’s new Spring Collection is said to have been shaped from information gathered through user searches on Pinterest, and comes as the Woolworths-owned retailer seeks to increase its digital capabilities.

The campaign is among the first times Big W has used Pinterest’s trend insights to educate and guide consumers.

It comes after Pinterest launched its trend based ad solution, ‘Trend Badges’, allowing brands to engage with consumers who are seeking guidance on product selection and idea generation.

Pinterest Trends allows brands to leverage top themes based on user searches during seasonal periods.

It comes after Big W reported a Q4 sales increase of 31.8% year-on-year, with the retailer’s total sales jumping 10.5% to $4.1 billion over the most recent financial year.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Pandemic Triggers Boom In Smart Home Technology Market
Fantastic Furniture Listing Talks Intensify
Sony Prepare PlayStation 5 Cooling Fan Update
Microsoft Surface Go Takes On Chromebook
Samsung Debut Rugged, Durable Pro Plus SD Cards
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Pandemic Triggers Boom In Smart Home Technology Market
Latest News
/
October 20, 2020
/
Fantastic Furniture Listing Talks Intensify
Industry Latest News
/
October 20, 2020
/
LIVE Coverage: Stock Levels A Big Issue At Dick Smith Because Of O/A Demands
Dick Smith Court Case Industry Latest News
/
October 20, 2020
/
REVIEW: The FitBit Versa 3 Isn’t Just A Smart Watch, It’s A Lifestyle Watch
FitBit Latest News Latest Reviews
/
October 20, 2020
/
Sony Prepare PlayStation 5 Cooling Fan Update
Console Gaming Latest News
/
October 20, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Pandemic Triggers Boom In Smart Home Technology Market
Latest News
/
October 20, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a surge of Australians investing in smart home products, with the market set to grow...
Read More