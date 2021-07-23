HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 23 Jul 2021

Akamai the DNS provider who bought down several Australian banks earlier this month is again front and centre of a major global crash that bought down the PlayStation network Amazon, Costco along with British Airways, UPS and the HSBC Bank overnight.

The global DNS provider reported “an emerging issue” with its Edge DNS service then Down Detector started reporting that websites around the world including Australia were going down.

Among the sites it were Home Depot, HBO Max, GoDaddy and US communication network AT&T.

The cause of the outage was linked to Akamai Technologies with Oracle, a cloud service provider, claiming early on its outage was the direct result of the Akamai disruption.

The company later said, “We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations.”

PlayStation Network games such as “Fortnite” and “Call of Duty” also were temporarily down. And other companies also took to Twitter to assure customers that their services would be restored.

What’s not known is the damage or losses that these businesses incurred as a result of the problems they encountered.

Akamai spokesman Timothy Whitman claimed that the company was making sure the fix held up.

“We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated and can confirm this was not a result of a cyberattack on the Akamai platform,” Whitman said.

US airline Delta, customers had trouble checking in for their flights.

Southwest Airlines, whose site was among those that also reported problems during outages in June, said the company was working on fixing the issue. “Our Tech Team has been made aware of the issues our Customers are encountering on Southwest.com and we’ll get it back up and running ASAP,” the company tweeted. “We appreciate your patience and understanding in the meantime!”

The disruption comes more than a month after two outages struck large swaths of the Internet.

A recent outage, which affected companies such as Nine Entertainment, Westpac, Bendigo Bank, NAB and the Commonwealth Bank was also attributed to Akami problems.

Then, on June 17, the sites for multiple airlines, banking institutions and trading platforms went down. United Airlines and the Commonwealth Bank were among those reporting outages, and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange also faced technical issues. Much like last night’s outage, the service disruption last month stemmed from a failure at Akamai.

Previously it said the issue had been a “partial outage” – and some users reported being able to access some compromised services in different regions.

As some websites began to appear again for users in Australia, Europe and the US, others in Asian nations continued to report problems.

DNS – short for Domain Name System – turns the human-readable web addresses we use, such as Westpac.com.au, into an address that point to a computer server somewhere online.

Disruptions often mean that a web browser cannot find the content it is looking for.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
