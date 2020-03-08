Big CE & Applice Brands In Middle Of OZ Coronavirus Epicentre

The head offices of some of the biggest consumer electronics and appliance brands are located right inside one of Australia’s Coronavirus epicentres.

North Ryde and Macquarie Park in NSW is close to an area that has NSW Health concerned.

Brands such as Panasonic, Fuji Xerox Hitachi, Sharp, Toshiba, D Link, as well as distributor Laser Corporation have their head offices close to Macquarie Park and the Macquarie shopping centre which has become a questionable location for hundreds of shoppers.

Management at the Macquarie Centre said there had been a significant decline in foot traffic ever since North Ryde became am epicentre for the virus in Australia.

Panasonic’s Australian headquarters are only metres away from the centre and Macquarie University.

The Centre is geographically located in northwest Sydney where several coronavirus cases have been discovered at Epping Boys High School, Ryde Hospital, Macquarie University and Macquarie Park.

The situation in this region has become a scenario that health authorities were hoping they could hold off.

Also close by is Microsoft and several other large technology Companies who are now struggling to work through the implications that the Coronavirus brings for management with many employees now working from home.

According to several Company executives in the affected areas the biggest concern is the nearby Macquarie University and Macquarie transit station that thousands of technology Companies employees pass through on their way to work.

A lecturer at Macquarie University has been placed in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

The university said that the Science and Engineering lecturer is “currently recovering in an isolation ward at Westmead Hospital”. The lecturer became ill after returning from Iran which is fast becoming the source of several Coronavirus cases in Australia.

NSW Health officials have told ChannelNews that they are concerned about the human-to-human transmission of coronavirus in the North Ryde area where thousands if consumer electronics and appliance Company executives currently work.

Earlier today a man in his 80s died after contracting coronavirus at the Baptist Care’s Dorothy Henderson Lodge in Macquarie Park.

So far than 70 Australians have tested positive to the coronavirus, with figures expected to continue climbing across the country.

The Federal Government said that an extra 260,000 masks will be immediately released from the federal stockpile to primary health networks, deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly said.

Recently Vodafone in North Sydney sent staff home because of a Coronavirus scare.

Microsoft said last week its sales in the current quarter would be lower than it had previously predicted because of coronavirus-related disruptions in Chinese manufacturing.

While its fast-growing cloud computing business is not affected, the company said its personal computing business, which includes Windows installations and its Surface laptops and tablets, would record lower sales than it told investors to expect last month.

“Although we see strong Windows demand in line with our expectations, the supply chain is returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated,” the company said in a statement.

Australia’s chief medical officer Brendan Murphy says he has modelled a range of possible scenarios, in which a different number of Australians contract the virus, to help him predict what type of strain the country’s health system may be facing.

Worst case scenario, he said, was “some millions of people being infected over a period of several weeks”.

“And we think our health system is well prepared to cope with that,” he said.

The governor of the Reserve Bank, Philip Lowe, says he estimates the coronavirus will wipe at least 0.5 percentage points off the March quarter GDP, based on an estimated 10 per cent fall in tourism and education exports, and the bushfires will wipe another 0.2 percentage points off.

That means there’s a high probability economic growth will contract in the March quarter.