Belkin has launched a wireless charger engineered with the official MagSafe technology for iPhones compatible with wireless charging.

The new Boost Charge Pro Wireless Car Charger is the first magnetic charging solution for vehicles that deliver 15W charging.

With a design that helps it fit snugly to the vent inside a car, the charger can be placed in landscape or portrait mode. It can be connected via a USB-C cable and a CLA charger which can be plugged into a car’s lighter socket.

iPhones can be safely mounted via one-handed placement for a perfect magnetic alignment. The sturdy base and vent clip ensures that the phone stays in place.

Priced at $99.95, the Belkin Boost charger is available for pre-order from the online Apple store. Its official launch date is on November 14th.