The average Australian household will have 33 connected devices by 2026, a smart home boom driven by the launch of standard Matter.

Matter is a new smart home standard which will unify the many smart home devices under one protocol.

Over 200 manufacturers — Amazon, Apple, Google, IKEA and Samsung are among the bigger names — have signed up to support Matter.

This means that any lightbulbs, power plugs, door locks, security sensors, hubs, smart TVs and set-top-boxes installed into a home will all be able to ‘talk’ to each other, despite the differing brands.

69 per cent of Australian households have at least one smart home product already, and Telsyte forecasts that by the end of 2022, the industry will be worth $2.1 billion, a 20 per cent leap from last year.

Roughly half a million Australians bought their first smart home product in the last twelve months. 26 per cent of households already have more than five different types of smart home devices installed.

Telsyte forecasts the Australian smart home market will reach $4.7 billion by 2026, “with help from migration to smart appliances, demand for sustainable and long-term cost-effective energy solutions, and the new Matter standard that addresses the compatibility issues of different devices and platforms.”

Telsyte managing director Foad Fadaghi notes: “Matter is a huge catalyst for the IoT industry and signifies that no one company can do it all on their own in the smart home.”