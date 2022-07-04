Belkin has announced a new 3-in-1 charging stand for Apple products, which is able to simultaneously charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and a pair of AirPods.

Whilst the company has previously released 3-in-1 chargers, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro stands out in the market as one of the few able to charge the Apple Watch Series 7 at full speed.

The new 3-in-1 charger supports Apple’s MagSafe wireless charging standard, hitting 15W of power for iPhone charging, and the max speed for an Apple Watch, allowing it to charge 80% battery in only 45 minutes.

MagSafe, for those unaware, is Apple’s magnetic technology that keeps devices magnetically locked in place whilst charging.

Alongside being one of the most efficient wireless chargers on the market, Belkin has designed the BoostCharge Pro to be an attractive piece for a bedside table. The iPhone and Apple Watch chargers are mounted on a metallic stand whilst the black matte base acts as an AirPod Charger.

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro is available now for $229.95 from the Apple website.