Denon has today unleashed its mighty DHT-S517 sleek sound bar, with wireless subwoofer.

The DHT-S517 sports a seven-driver array, with left and right channel tweeters, midrange drivers, a dedicated centre-channel, and two up-firing speakers. This is in addition to the front-firing wireless subwoofer, which combines with the soundbar to offer expansive Dolby Atmos.

“While TV manufactures have developed thinner and thinner screens with high resolution and great picture quality, space for speakers has notably diminished, resulting in a sacrificed sound experience,” said Denon President, Trip Randall.

“With our newest Denon sound bar, you’ll immediately boost your home theatre experience to upgraded 3D sound and will find your viewing experience makes exponential leaps forward for the better.

“It takes a legacy brand like Denon to deliver this kind of spectacular, immersive sound, all with an easy-to-use set-up that is compatible with any TV.”

The system sports HDMI out with eARC, as well as a 4K UHD HDMI-IN, and can be easily paired with any television.

The DHT-S517 will be available from next month, priced at $749.