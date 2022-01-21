HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Denon Unleashes Slick New Soundbar, Wireless Sub System

Denon Unleashes Slick New Soundbar, Wireless Sub System

By | 21 Jan 2022

Denon has today unleashed its mighty DHT-S517 sleek sound bar, with wireless subwoofer.

The DHT-S517 sports a seven-driver array, with left and right channel tweeters, midrange drivers, a dedicated centre-channel, and two up-firing speakers. This is in addition to the front-firing wireless subwoofer, which combines with the soundbar to offer expansive Dolby Atmos.

 

“While TV manufactures have developed thinner and thinner screens with high resolution and great picture quality, space for speakers has notably diminished, resulting in a sacrificed sound experience,” said Denon President, Trip Randall.

“With our newest Denon sound bar, you’ll immediately boost your home theatre experience to upgraded 3D sound and will find your viewing experience makes exponential leaps forward for the better.

“It takes a legacy brand like Denon to deliver this kind of spectacular, immersive sound, all with an easy-to-use set-up that is compatible with any TV.”

 

The system sports HDMI out with eARC, as well as a 4K UHD HDMI-IN, and can be easily paired with any television.

The DHT-S517 will be available from next month, priced at $749.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
CES 2022: New HDMI Standard Confirmed
Galaxy Tab A8 Samsung’s Most Enhanced Tablet Yet
Snapdragon 888 Plus Chip Beefs Up Motorola Edge S30 5G
Sonos Supporting Dolby Atmos, And Commit To Sustainability
Austere Deliver Future-Ready 8K HDMI 2.1 Cable
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Belkin Releases Sturdy, Spill-Proof Kids Heaphones
Latest News
/
January 21, 2022
/
Majority Of Aussie Retailers Expect To Struggle Over Next Quarter
Latest News
/
January 21, 2022
/
$72 Billion Semiconductor Package “Very Close”
Latest News
/
January 21, 2022
/
Netflix Confirms Season 2 Of Squid Game
Latest News
/
January 21, 2022
/
Tesla Sidestep Safety Concerns To Tailgate BMW In Sales
Latest News
/
January 21, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Belkin Releases Sturdy, Spill-Proof Kids Heaphones
Latest News
/
January 21, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Belkin has announced the affordable SoundForm Mini On-Ear Wireless Headphones for Kids, available in three colours with an RRP of...
Read More