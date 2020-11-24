Optus Sport has reached record subscription and audience numbers, breaking its own viewership records six times since September.

The telco’s streaming service enjoyed a surge in numbers following the return of the English Premier League, Women’s Super League and UEFA Champions League.

Subscribers lifted to a record high of 868,000 and viewer engagement increased by 37% from the same period last year.

Clive Dickens, Optus’ VP of TV, Content and Product Development credits the growth to a number of key contributing factors.

“Since the return of live European Football, we’ve seen record growth in subscriptions, engagement and viewership over the past few months, which can be attributed to an increase in our breadth and depth of live football and significant improvements to our platform and user experience,” Mr Dickens.

“Optus Sport has broken its own viewership records for a Premier League Match week six times since the start of September 2020, with the more than 280,000 account holders streaming Everton draw with Liverpool, on the 18th October by far our largest ever Premier League match.”

Optus customers can get free access to Optus Sport on selected Mobile, NBN, Home Internet and Data SIM plans (data charges may apply).

Non-Optus customers can subscribe and start streaming for $14.99 per month.