Home > Latest News > Bang & Olufsen Announce Future-Proof Speakers

Bang & Olufsen Announce Future-Proof Speakers

By | 10 Mar 2023

Bang & Olufsen are delivering new future-proof versions of their excellent Beosound A 9 and Beosound 2 speakers.

The original Beosound A9 surfaced in 2012 with a classy free-standing circular design by Oivind Slatto.

This 5th gen keeps the classic look, and adds their latest Mozart software. It also now has a replaceable module they say is “frontloaded with enough processing power to receive software updates and features for many years to come”.

Therefore, when internal components do become obsolete, the module can be swapped out for a current version.

It also comes in new finishes – Black Anthracite, Gold Tone and Natural Aluminium.

The third gen Beosound 2 is a compact multi-room speaker, originally launched in 2016. It also looks a lot like the original, with its high-grade aluminium conical shape. But there have been some fine improvements inside.

Again, Mozart modular software is in play, so primary internals can be replaced in the future when standards of connectivity and performance warrant it.

As for finishes, there’s a new Black Anthracite finish as well as the classic Gold Tone and Natural.

The user interface has been improved, and Active Room Compensation helps the speaker detect its position in the room and distribute sound to fit.



