Research firm Gartner has projected $10.6 billion will be spent by Australians on public cloud services, a leap of close 20 per cent from 2020, where cloud spending hit $8.9 billion.

“Emerging technologies such as containerisation, desktop as a service, and edge computing are becoming more mainstream and driving additional cloud spending,” explains Gartner’s Vice President of Research, Michael Warrilow.

“And hyperscale public cloud services have proven their underlying scalability and elasticity. This has led to stronger forecasts for cloud adoption in coming years.”

Gartner explained that software as a service product makes up $5.7 billion, over half of the country’s cloud spending.