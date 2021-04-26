JB Hi-Fi who are currently in commission discussions with Telstra has seen their share value drops 5.3%, with investors concerned about the impact on consumer electronics and appliasnce supply due to global chip shortages

Shares in the big consumer electronics retailer who also wn The Good Guys, have dropped for a third sessions in a row amid an unexplained sell-off.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, a few institutional holders trimmed their investment last week: including Fidelity selling 252,000, Lyxor selling 2,453 shares, and JP Morgan selling 26, 177 shares.

The share that is trading at $47.49 this morning has fallen $5.40 in recent trading days.

The only news during that time was a change in rating by Jefferies from ‘buy’ to ‘hold’ with a $52 price target.

But JB’s ongoing decline is weighing on the market and has made consumer discretionary the second-worst performing sector this morning, down 1 per cent compared to a flat market claims Nine Media.

Harvey Norman is down 2.4 per cent and Kogan.com is down 1.7 per cent.