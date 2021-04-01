Australians are turning off products made by Chinese Companies according to retailers and it’s right across the board, from appliances to security cameras to smartphones.

Earlier this week hundreds of protesters descended on an Adelaide suburb to shout down Premier Steven Marshall as he formally opened China’s controversial South Australian consulate.

The protesters were not happy with the 175.6% tariff placed on Australian wines, the ban on Barley and Beef exports and the concerted move by the Chinese Communist Party to try and cripple Australian businesses exporting to China.

Now Australians are taking it out on Chinese brands such as Hisense who make TV’s and appliances, Changhong and ChiQ who are accused of using forced labour to make their appliances, Hair who make appliances and own 100% of Fisher and Paykel.

Also targeted are mobile phone brands Oppo, Realme and Xiaomi as well several Chinese security camera makers such as Eufy who are now offering retailers higher margins to range their products.

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei has admitted that sanctions imposed on it by the US in 2019 have had a major impact on its mobile phone business in Australia with insiders telling ChannelNews that the Company is struggling to a Huawei branded notebook and tablet.

“The only people really interested in Huawei products are Chinese nationals living in Australia” said one retailer who did not want to be named.

The US Federal Government acted against the Chinese Company amid claims that the company posed a security risk and last July, the UK said it would exclude the company from building its 5G network. Australia had already banned Huawei from being a supplier to carrier networks and Government.

Huawei Chairman Ken Hu, referring to the impact of the sanctions on their network and consumer business told the BBC: “It has caused a lot of damage to us.”

Mr Hu described 2020 as a year of challenges, with a significant hit to the mobile phone business and slowing revenue growth.

“Life was not easy for us,” he said.

In Adelaide, this week the angry protest was led by some 300 members of SA’s Uighur community who are fed up with Companies such as Changhong who sell ChiQ appliances which the US Government claim are manufactured using slave Uighur labour via a manufacturing operation Changhong Hefei Meiling.

Consumers in South Australia are also very angry that the former South Australian Labor Government actually granted permission for a new Chinese Consulate which many claim is being used to spy on protestors. It’s also alleged that Chinese staff at the Consulate have been spying on local SA businesses.

Their anger was also directed at Premier Marshall for agreeing to open the consulate and taking the stage with China’s Ambassador to Australia Cheng Jingye, who was accused last year by Trade Minister Simon Birmingham of making “threats of coercion” against Australia.