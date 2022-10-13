A year after AustralianSuper took a majority stake in Optus’ tower network, it has announced a rebrand.

Australian Tower Network will now be known as Indara Digital Infrastructure, with the rebrand rolling out over the next few months.

This rebranding will also swallow up the 2,000-strong Axicom towers network, which it acquired from Macquarie in April.

to usher in the next stage of the company.

According to ATN’s CEO Cameron Evans, Indara means “strength” and “powerful force” in Spanish.

Chair Sue O’Connor said: “Our transition to a new identity is a significant step for our organisation as we focus on strengthening our portfolio to meet current and emerging customer needs.

“Indara is a distinctive brand that aligns with our unique capabilities – our strong in-house technical engineering and design and our delivery of critical infrastructure, providing communities across Australia with a range of ways to stay connected.”

Indara has over 4,300 mobile network towers and rooftop sites in Australia.