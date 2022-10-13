Windows 11 is set to become much more Apple oriented with Microsoft announcing that several Apple apps will launch on the OS in the new future.

Apple Music has just become available on Microsoft’s Xbox consoles, joining Apple TV, and now both apps, as well as iCloud Photos will feature on Windows 11, with previews due for release before the end of the year, and the final product set for a 2023 release.

Currently, users of the listed Apple services on Windows devices have to login via websites rather than with native apps, limiting optimization and convenience.

“We’re also happy to announce that Apple Music and the Apple TV app will launch on Windows next year,” said the company announced in a blog post during its October Surface Event.

“Previews of these apps will be available in the Microsoft Store later this year. We can’t wait for you to be able to listen to your favourite music, playlists and more from Apple Music, and watch your favourite Apple TV+ series and movies, right on your Windows PC.”

This is an obvious plus for users of both Apple and Microsoft devices, such as those who have an iPhone, but a Windows PC.

Apple iCloud is set to make an appearance before Apple Music and Apple TV on Windows 11, with Photos integration to launch in November.

“Through a new integration with iCloud and the Photos app in Windows 11, you will be able to access all your photos and videos from your iPhone right in the Photos app,” says Microsoft.

“It’s seamless, just install the iCloud for Windows app from the Microsoft Store and choose to sync your iCloud Photos.”