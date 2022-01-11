HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > D-Link Launches Centralised Security Gateway

D-Link Launches Centralised Security Gateway

By | 11 Jan 2022

D-Link has released the Nuclias Cloud-Managed DBG-2000 SD-WAN Security Gateway, the perfect centralised control to secure and manage networks and online traffic for businesses or remote workers.

Alongside D-Link’s various wireless access points and switches, DBG-2000 SD-WAN Security Gateway offers a complete end-to-end cloud-managed solution.

It features a 1.8 Gbps of firewall throughput, 4 x 10/100/1000Base-T Ethernet ports, Quick VPN connectivity, with IPsec, L2TP, SSL, GRE, OpenVPN support, Intrusion Prevention (IPS), Application Control and Content Filtering.

“With the launch of the DBG-2000 SD-WAN Security Gateway, the third strategic piece of the Nuclias Cloud platform has arrived, enabling businesses to fully outsource their Wi-Fi, Switching, and now Secure Routing, to a pay-as-you-grow Network as a Service (NaaS) model with the Nuclias Cloud platform via our certified Partner network,” explains Graeme Reardon, MD of D-Link ANZ.

It’s available from dlink.com.au for A$1499.95.



