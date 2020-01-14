Australian Hisense Customers To Soon Access Tubi

Tubi, the world’s largest free ad-supported video on demand service, today announced it has entered into a deal with Vidaa International – a subsidiary of Hisense.

The deal would enable Australian customers of Hisense access to a library of over 20,000 movies and TV shows when Tubi launches later this year.

‘We’re excited to expand Tubi’s device footprint to include Hisense televisions with the new Vidaa platform, continuing our mission to make entertainment more accessible to everyone,” said Michael Ahiakpor, Chief Product Officer at Tubi.

‘Hisense has been a global leader in consumer electronics and is a perfect partner as we ramp up our international expansion in 2020.’

The moves comes after Tubi announced customers had streamed over 132 hours of content in September last year – a 40 per cent increase since May.

In addition to Hisense televisions, Tubi will also be available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Apple TV, Xbox One and Playstation 4.