Australia Post is moving with the times, upgrading what it calls its “event management platform” to a Google Cloud based system.

“What we saw in 2020 was that four out of five Australian households—so almost nine million households—were making an online purchase at some point during the year, and included in that number was more than 1.3 million households that purchased in 2020 that hadn’t bought online in 2019,” Australia Post CIO Munro Farmer told ZNet.

The new system will use Google Cloud tools Big Query, Looker, and Anthos.

“The cloud-native event management platform that we’re building at the moment really allows us to connect our customers, our consumers more effectively with really low latency data … and built-in security to get much better levels of visibility, but insights and control over the journey of a parcel through our network as it’s happening. We’ve struggled to do this in the past,” Farmer said.

Farmer said in 2020 over 1.3 million more households made online purchases compared to the previous year. This took the overall household tally to almost nine million.

“That can be attributed to two key factors,” Farmer explains.

“Regular shoppers are buying much more frequently online … but also quite a lot of new shoppers are entering the market for the first time. People are getting more comfortable with the online channel because there weren’t many choices where they might have been able to go to a store before; they’ve had to go online to get what they need every day.

“What that’s done for us is it’s really increased the volume that comes through our business, and to cope with that we’ve had to invest in some cloud-native solutions which are able to scale as the business grows so much more dynamically.”

The company is also using Google Cloud to house information previously stored in its data warehouse.