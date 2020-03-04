Aussies To Miss Out On iPhone Payout

Australian iPhone owners will miss out on payments from Apple following a US $500 million settlement over allegations it intentionally slowed down older devices to preserve batteries.

Apple has confirmed that Australian consumers are not eligible for the settlement and would not provide any further comment aside from stating the settlement related to a class action lodged in a US jurisdiction.

US iPhone owners who had purchased a iPhone 6, 6S, 7 and SE models will be eligible for a payment up to US $25 from Apple, under the terms of the settlement.

The settlement was made after lawyers representing iPhone customers and Apple agreed to the deal stemming from the tech giants 2017 admission it was deliberately slowing down phone performance in older models to avoid unexpected shutdowns associated with battery fatigue.

The admission also led to Apple offering discounted battery replacements at US $29.

However, many consumers claimed they had spent hundreds of dollars to purchase new iPhones because Apple didn’t reveal the cause of the problem. Consumers in the case said that if they had known they could just buy new batteries, they may not have spent more money in buying an entirely new device.

While Apple did not admit wrongdoing, the company will pay between US $310 million to US $500 million as a part of the settlement. The figures include an amount of about US $39 million to be paid to lawyers representing consumers.

Consumers who had iPhones and were named in the class action lawsuit will receive up to US $3,500 each.

The remaining settlement money will be distributed to owners of iPhone 6, 6S, 7 and SE models who meet eligibility requirements related to the operating system they had used.

Impacted owners must file claims to a federal judge in San Jose, California in order to approve the settlement.

There are concerns that the US $25 million payout could shrink, however, if too many people file settlement claims.