Samsung is definitely onto a winner with its latest Galaxy S22 range, as the company’s official site keeps pushing back shipping dates for pre-orders of the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra.

In the US, some models have been pushed back to mid-April, while American carriers such as T-Mobile have pushed back availability dates to mid-May for the Ultra.

“We’re grateful for the excitement and response to our new Galaxy S22 series,” Samsung’s official statement reads.

“Interest in Galaxy S22 series is at an all-time high with the pre-order volume exceeding our expectations. We’re committed to getting these devices to our customers as early as possible.

“However, some customers may experience delays depending on market, model and color. We greatly appreciate the patience and understanding.”

As yet, Australia appears to have avoided such delays. Samsung Australia’s website shows shipping deals of March 3 for all S22 variants, while the Tab S8 will ship by March 10.

Interestingly, the 5G website of the Tab S8Ultra is marked as having sold out on Australia’s Samsung page – other than this, there are no known teething issues with the local roll out of these devices.

Samsung US was forced to temporarily pause pre-orders for the Galaxy Tab S8 series due to demand.