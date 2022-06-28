HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Aussie Retail Labour Crisis Worsening: Survey

By | 28 Jun 2022

A new survey by the Australian Retailers Association found that the national retail shortage has gotten worse over the past three months.

84 per cent of retailers said it is harder to recruit new staffers, with 73 per cent saying job vacancy rates are worse than usual.

Absenteeism has become worse over the past three months, according to 55 per cent of respondents, which is surprising given the fall off of COVID-19 cases during this period.

“The labour and skills crisis is in addition to the intense cost pressures businesses are facing, with rents increasing along with fuel and energy costs and supply chain constraints,” ARA CEO Paul Zahra said.

“It is a dire situation for many small businesses, who are struggling to keep their heads above water.”

He also urged the federal government to cut immigration red tape to allow skilled workers and students easier entry.

“Without government intervention, the labour and skills crisis will only deteriorate further and push some businesses to the brink.

“You cannot have an economic recovery without a retail recovery, and this is also a major handbrake on growth and productivity.”



