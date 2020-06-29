HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Aussie IaaS Bill To Hit $2 Billion

Aussie IaaS Bill To Hit $2 Billion

By | 29 Jun 2020
, , , ,

SYDNEY: Australian organisations are expected to spend $2 billion a year on infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) by 2024, according to the latest survey by Sydney-based Telsyte.

This would be more than twice the $907 million that Telsyte estimates Australian outfits spent on these services in 2019.

For this year it estimates Australian spending at more than $1 billion, a year-on-year increase of 23 percent.

Australians may be doing the spending, but Telsyte reveals the big six overseas-based hyperscale providers are dominating the Oz cloud services market, last year banking A$740 million between them, and grabbing 82 percent of the action.

The Telsyte report, now available, found around 75pc of Australian organisations are using multiple cloud platforms. 

It estimates that, on average, Australian organisations use four different cloud providers – typically a combination of hyperscale, MSP (managed service provider), hosted and on-premises operations.

Nearly one in four (24 percent) use a third-party to manage their  cloud services and a further 31 percent say they intend to in 2020. 

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Australia’s Cloud Market Set To Double To $2 Billion
TPG-Vodafone $15B Merger Gets Shareholder Approval
Harvey Norman Tip 20% Profit Lift After Lockdown Boom
Deloitte Australia Sacks 700
Security System Demand Leaps Amid Home Reno Boom
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE:TCL Delivers Record Revenues & Profits Following JB Hi Fi TV Deal
4K TV 8K TV Brands
/
June 29, 2020
/
COVID-19 Recovery: 90% Of Australians Are Shopping At Stores Again
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
June 29, 2020
/
Asia-Pacific Expected To Return To Growth Of 6.9% In 2021
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
June 29, 2020
/
Klipsch Launch Bold Alternative To Soundbars – The Fives
24Bit Media Players Klipsch Latest News
/
June 29, 2020
/
70-80% Shoppers Research Online Before Buying In Store
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
June 29, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE:TCL Delivers Record Revenues & Profits Following JB Hi Fi TV Deal
4K TV 8K TV Brands
/
June 29, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
TCL Electronics the world’s second largest TV brand behind Samsung has reported a massive jump in both revenue and profits...
Read More