Aussie IaaS Bill To Hit $2 Billion

SYDNEY: Australian organisations are expected to spend $2 billion a year on infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) by 2024, according to the latest survey by Sydney-based Telsyte.

This would be more than twice the $907 million that Telsyte estimates Australian outfits spent on these services in 2019.

For this year it estimates Australian spending at more than $1 billion, a year-on-year increase of 23 percent.

Australians may be doing the spending, but Telsyte reveals the big six overseas-based hyperscale providers are dominating the Oz cloud services market, last year banking A$740 million between them, and grabbing 82 percent of the action.

The Telsyte report, now available, found around 75pc of Australian organisations are using multiple cloud platforms.

It estimates that, on average, Australian organisations use four different cloud providers – typically a combination of hyperscale, MSP (managed service provider), hosted and on-premises operations.