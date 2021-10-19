HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Aussie Broadband Fastest, Telstra Slowest: Internet Performance Report

Aussie Broadband Fastest, Telstra Slowest: Internet Performance Report

By | 19 Oct 2021

If you are after faster internet — and who isn’t? — then Aussie Broadband is your best bet, topping the Australian Q3 Internet Performance Report by Speedtest Intelligence.

The quarterly report shows that Aussie Broadband was the fastest fixed broadband provider among top providers in Australia, with a “Speed Score” of 88.33, well above its nearest rival, Optus, who scored a 59.81.

Telstra lagged far behind, with a score of 49.

 

Surprisingly, major city breakdowns show that Sydney suffers from slower internet than Brisbane, Darwin, and top-placed Melbourne. As you can see from the below graph, the difference in speed isn’t that notable.

Aussie Broadband also had the best consistency of the providers, with 85.7 per cent of results showing at least a 25 Mbps minimum download speed, and 3 Mbps minimum upload speed. iiNet was the least consistent, with the same speeds for only 74.5 per cent of results. Again, not a huge difference, but enough to nudge users towards the faster, more consistent provider.

Garrett Snyder, Ookla’s Senior Program Manager explained their process to Channel News:

“Every day, over ten million unique tests are actively initiated by our users in the locations and at the times when their connectivity matters to them.

“Aussie Broadband led in a couple of categories on our Q3 Global Index Market Analysis, leading in Fastest Fixed Broadband Provider and Consistency Score. Competition for the fastest fixed broadband speed among Australia’s most populous cities was very close between Melbourne, Darwin, Brisbane and Sydney.

“We’re glad to provide this market report for Australia so consumers, businesses, and regulators can get accurate information about internet performance in the hopes of creating a better internet.”

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Telstra Will Return To “Full-Year Growth” In 2022
Australians regularly feel lonely according to new Telstra report
NBN Co. Caves To Telco Pressure
Footy Fans Turn Into Avatars At Optus Stadium
AustralianSuper Takes Majority Stake In Optus Towers
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE: Hisense Allocates Millions For Warranty Claims
Latest News
/
October 19, 2021
/
Skullcandy To Create Hands-Free Audio With Bragi
Latest News
/
October 19, 2021
/
As Drivers Strike, The Parcel Delivery Backlog Grows
Latest News
/
October 19, 2021
/
For $29, Apple Will Sell You A Scrap Of Cloth To Clean Your Device
Latest News
/
October 19, 2021
/
Nostalgia Calling As Troubled Nokia Boost The 6310 “Brick”
Latest News
/
October 19, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE: Hisense Allocates Millions For Warranty Claims
Latest News
/
October 19, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Hisense Australia’s latest financials for 2020 reveal an alarming increase in provisions for warranty claims, with insiders at the Chinese...
Read More