If you are after faster internet — and who isn’t? — then Aussie Broadband is your best bet, topping the Australian Q3 Internet Performance Report by Speedtest Intelligence.

The quarterly report shows that Aussie Broadband was the fastest fixed broadband provider among top providers in Australia, with a “Speed Score” of 88.33, well above its nearest rival, Optus, who scored a 59.81.

Telstra lagged far behind, with a score of 49.

Surprisingly, major city breakdowns show that Sydney suffers from slower internet than Brisbane, Darwin, and top-placed Melbourne. As you can see from the below graph, the difference in speed isn’t that notable.

Aussie Broadband also had the best consistency of the providers, with 85.7 per cent of results showing at least a 25 Mbps minimum download speed, and 3 Mbps minimum upload speed. iiNet was the least consistent, with the same speeds for only 74.5 per cent of results. Again, not a huge difference, but enough to nudge users towards the faster, more consistent provider.

Garrett Snyder, Ookla’s Senior Program Manager explained their process to Channel News:

“Every day, over ten million unique tests are actively initiated by our users in the locations and at the times when their connectivity matters to them.

“Aussie Broadband led in a couple of categories on our Q3 Global Index Market Analysis, leading in Fastest Fixed Broadband Provider and Consistency Score. Competition for the fastest fixed broadband speed among Australia’s most populous cities was very close between Melbourne, Darwin, Brisbane and Sydney.

“We’re glad to provide this market report for Australia so consumers, businesses, and regulators can get accurate information about internet performance in the hopes of creating a better internet.”