One of the products launched overnight by Apple that seemed to slip under the radar is perhaps the company’s most egregious human rights violation to date: a $29 bit of cloth designed to clean your Apple device.

The product description reads: “Made with soft, non-abrasive material, the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively.”

It also has an Apple logo in the bottom right-hand corner.

Hilariously, the ‘compatibility’ tab on the Apple Store simply brings up a list of all the company’s products with screens.

In other news, Coles are selling boxes of 300 tissues for a dollar.