Australia Post delivered an impressive 52 million parcels throughout December, equalling 556 tonnes.

This is 13 per cent higher than the previous year, with 5,000 new employees and 25 dedicated freight carriers brought on to handle a backlog of parcels from the previous two months.

Australia Post also revealed that 5.6 million Australian households shopped online during the holiday period – a national record.

As Aussie shoppers became more savvy online, Australia Post kept up, with its monitoring and tracking app used 83 million times throughout December, with 475,000 parcels delivered to parcel lockers.

“We have seen another 52 million parcels delivered at Christmas demonstrates the dedication of the people in our Post Offices, our Licensed Post Office Partners, and everyone working across our processing, delivery, customer teams including more than 5000 new team members who helped make it possible,” Group Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director Paul Graham said of the results.