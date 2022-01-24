HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Bails Myer, Heir Who Took Company National, Dies Aged 96

Bails Myer, Heir Who Took Company National, Dies Aged 96

By | 24 Jan 2022

Baillieu “Bails” Myer, son of Sidney Myer, who founded the retail giant, has died at his family home on the Mornington Peninsula.

He was 96.

Bails served as Chairman of the Myer Emporium Limited from 1978-86, and oversaw Myer’s acquistion of NSW department store chain Grace Brothers in 1983, opening a series of stores throughout the whole of Australia.

He also presided over Myer’s $1.07 billion merger with Coles in 1985, forming the powerhouse Coles Myer.

Bails Myer is survived by his wife Sarah and three children.

 

 



