Audio Active Scores Two New Brands

By | 2 Mar 2021
Melbourne-based Audio Active has partnered with high-end US audio and home theatre brands Pro Audio Technology (PRO) and Theory Audio Design (Theory) for distribution in Australia.

The partnerships will be effective from April 1, 2021 and will see Audio Active – which already works with big names such as Sony, Austere and Anthem – offer partners and consumers more luxury audio brands.

PRO, which launched in 2004 and is headquartered in California, offers a range of professional audio products designed for the home, including sleek amplified loudspeaker controllers, soundbars, subwoofers, multi-use speakers and architectural loudspeakers.

California-based Theory, founded in 2018, also stocks a range of premium sound products such as surround-sound systems, in-room subwoofers and multi-use surface mount speakers.

LFC-212ai HIGH OUTPUT DOUBLE 12” BASS-REFLEX IN-WALL (7.5”) SUBWOOFER from Pro Audio Technology

“We are honoured to partner with Australia’s premium AV distributor, Audio Active, and their perfect ancillary brands,” said Paul Hales, President of Pro Audio Technology and Theory Audio Design.

“With the addition of PRO, Audio Active’s elite CI dealers will now have access to professional-grade audio solutions to pair with the high-end video solutions they are already selling. And, with Theory they can take that same superior sound and install it into every other room of the house, as well as into premium commercial environments. We look forward to working with Audio Active to grow the brands in the Australian market.”

IN-ROOM SUBWOOFER from Theory Audio Design

“It is with great pleasure and excitement that we welcome PRO  and Theory to our stable of  Premium Audio Visual and Customer integration brands,” added Jeremy Bouris, Managing Director, Audio Active Australia.

“We believe this partnership adds real value to our already established quality range of premium audio, home theatre and custom integration products.

We welcome Paul and his team to the Audio Active family and look forward to working closely together to grow these brands with the same professional approach we offer all of our current brand partners.”

Audio Active will be working with current premium retail and CI partners to bring these next level performance brands to the Australian market.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
