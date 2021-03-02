Global sports and entertainment platform FITE has announced that its Smart TV app will now be available natively on Samsung TVs worldwide.

As of today, Samsung Smart TV models from 2016 onwards will be loaded with the FITE app, which offers premium Pay-Per-View events, SVOD package options and free programming such as its linear channel, FITE 24/7.

Ben Halabi, FITE’s SVP, International Business Development stated, “As part of our continued strategy to enable viewers to watch whenever and wherever, we’re delighted to be on Samsung, bringing premium events to their global user base.”

FITE streams more than 1,000 events a year from Top Rank, PBC, AEW and ONE and its 2021 forecast is looking large with major events from Impact, Glory and BKFC KnuckleMania to come. The app is expecting its biggest year yet with top PPV events via the Samsung Smart TV app offered globally.

The platform says it will also be offering a diverse array of live programming including MotoCar FITE Klub and SuperWomen (an all-women’s fighter boxing card), premium BJJ leagues like Third Coast Grappling, and exclusive new live events such as SlapStrike.