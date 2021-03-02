HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung TVs Worldwide Will Now Have FITE App

Samsung TVs Worldwide Will Now Have FITE App

By | 2 Mar 2021

Global sports and entertainment platform FITE has announced that its Smart TV app will now be available natively on Samsung TVs worldwide.

As of today, Samsung Smart TV models from 2016 onwards will be loaded with the FITE app, which offers premium Pay-Per-View events, SVOD package options and free programming such as its linear channel, FITE 24/7.

Ben Halabi, FITE’s SVP, International Business Development stated, “As part of our continued strategy to enable viewers to watch whenever and wherever, we’re delighted to be on Samsung, bringing premium events to their global user base.”

FITE streams more than 1,000 events a year from Top Rank, PBC, AEW and ONE and its 2021 forecast is looking large with major events from Impact, Glory and BKFC KnuckleMania to come. The app is expecting its biggest year yet with top PPV events via the Samsung Smart TV app offered globally.

The platform says it will also be offering a diverse array of live programming including MotoCar FITE Klub and SuperWomen (an all-women’s fighter boxing card), premium BJJ leagues like Third Coast Grappling, and exclusive new live events such as SlapStrike.

 

About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Amazon Music Now on Android TV and Google TV
KEF’s New Uni-Core Technology Packs Mighty Bass into Super-Compact Subwoofer
Twitter’s ‘Super Follow’ Lets You Charge Money For Tweets
TikTok to Pay US$92M Settlement in Facial Recognition Lawsuit
C-Seed M1: 165-Inch Folding MicroLED TV On Sale For $520,000
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Music Now on Android TV and Google TV
Latest News
/
March 2, 2021
/
Audio Active Scores Two New Brands
Latest News Sound
/
March 2, 2021
/
High-End McIntosh Audio Gear Coming To Oz
Latest News Sound
/
March 2, 2021
/
KEF’s New Uni-Core Technology Packs Mighty Bass into Super-Compact Subwoofer
Latest News Sound Subwoofers
/
March 2, 2021
/
E3 Live Event Cancelled, Virtual Showcase On The Cards
E3 Gaming Latest News
/
March 2, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Music Now on Android TV and Google TV
Latest News
/
March 2, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
An app that was once only available on a few select models, Amazon Music is now fully available on all...
Read More