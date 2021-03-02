HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Amazon Music Now on Android TV and Google TV

Amazon Music Now on Android TV and Google TV

By | 2 Mar 2021

An app that was once only available on a few select models, Amazon Music is now fully available on all Android TVs, set top boxes and consoles that use Google’s smart TV OS, plus Chromecast with Google TV devices.

Users in the US, the UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, India, Japan and Australia will be able to stream music from the service through TVs, set-top boxes, game consoles and speakers that are Android TV-compatible.

Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can now use those devices to access the full music library of more than 70 million songs, as well as thousands of stations and playlists. Amazon Prime members can play around two million tracks and more than 1,000 playlists and stations at no extra cost. There’s also a free, ad-powered version available with a more limited selection of playlists and stations but no subscription necessary.

It’s not to say that Google doesn’t already have a healthy offering of music streaming apps – there’s Spotify and YouTube Music to name a couple – but this newly compatible app will prove useful to any users of Amazon’s subscription services.

