Audio Active Offering High-Value Home Theatre Bonus Bundle

By | 19 May 2020
Audio Active, Australia’s leading importer and distributor of consumer electronics, is now offering a high-value bonus bundle with every sale of a Sony Native 4K 270ES ($7,999 RRP) or 570ES ($11,999 RRP) projector. This deal, which allows consumers to save up to $1,000, is available now at Audio Active Dealers across the country.

The bundle includes:

  • A Sony 4K X700 Blu-ray player, which delivers advanced surround sound, 4K detail and HDR imaging (valued at around $335);
  • Three 4K Sony premium movie titles;
  • A 4K Nvidia Shield TV, which provides an ultimate streaming experience to Sony projects (valued at roughly $290);
  • A bonus projector ceiling mount; and
  • Discount vouchers to add more premium sound to accompany the picture with Paradigm or Anthem products.

With this bundle consumers will have everything they need to create an ideal home cinema.

