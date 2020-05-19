Seven News Give Oppo Two Finger Salute

The Seven Network has given Chinese smartphone maker a big two finger salute.

The network ran a story claiming that a local smartphone Company was running a billboard with pictures of essential workers plastered over an old grain silo site in Balmain.

Described as the largest billboard in the southern hemisphere the site was actually sponsored by Chinese Company Oppo, however the network failed to name Oppo who is facing a backlash due to the fact that they are a Chinese telecommunication Company, they said the billboard

was sponsored by “A Telco”.

Today the Australian Federal Government is asking questions of the Chinese Government as to why they have chosen to slap an 80% tariff on Australian Barley.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham on Tuesday said he would aggressively pursue alternative markets for barley farmers now locked out of China by 80 per cent tariffs amid Scott Morrison’s calls for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

Michael Tran, Oppo Australia managing director is desperately trying to spin away from the fact that Oppo is a 100% owned Chinese brand and the snub by the main 7 network news who showed the banner but went out of their way to not name the Chinese sponsor. 7News is one of Australia’s top news sources for Australians.

Oppo is claiming the artwork will remain on the billboard for several weeks as they desperatly try to convince Australians to buy their Chinese products that also include the Realme brand.

The Seven network is also not displaying the story on their 7News web site where most nightly news stories are posted.