MSI Giveaway: Free Bundle For Purchases Made At JB HI-FI

By | 19 May 2020
MSI has partnered with JB HI-FI to offer consumers a free bundle products with the purchase of select MSI products.

If an end-user purchases the Modern 15 laptop from JB HI-FI, they will be able to redeem a free MSI mouse and MSI stationary.

Designed with creatives in mind, the Modern 15 is equipped with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce graphics and is highly portable. You can read ChannelNews’ full review of the Modern 15 laptop here.

Users that purchase the GS66 Stealth gaming laptop will be eligible to receive an MSI RGB gaming mouse and an MSI headset.

Revamped with the 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processors, the GS66 Stealth has won both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design award for its impressive power and sleek design.

Designed for gamers, the laptop has a refresh rate of 300Hz, roughly five times faster than previous models.

Modern 15 and GS66 Stealth buyers, who make their purchase at JB HI-FI from 15th April – 15th June 2020, can redeem their free bundle here.

