Venerable gaming company Atari is shifting gears to focus more on premium games, a move which will support its new VCS console.

Atari – famous for classic arcade franchises such as Pac-Man and Asteroids – has in recent years dabbled in ventures including blockchain, TV shows, free-to-play games, hotels, and an online cryptocurrency casino. Now the company’s gaming division is reorienting to premium games, a move which Wade J. Rosen, CEO, says better reflects its values.

“Our intent with any gaming experience is to provide accessible and joyful moments of meaningful play. That’s the core of Atari and what binds our history with our future.

“To that end, we feel that premium gaming is better representative of this type of gaming experience and the Atari DNA,” he said.

The move comes as Atari releases its VCS console, described as a “mini-PC” with 100 pre-loaded classic Atari games and distributed in Australia via Bluemouth Interactive. The shift to premium games will bolster its catalogue, the company says.

Atari will maintain its free-to-play business, though only “successful games with a loyal user base” will be kept, with five others to be dropped or sold; it is also pulling out of its casino business.

The first premium Atari titles are in development, to ship in the 2021-22 financial year.