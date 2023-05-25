ASUS revealed the the world’s thinnest OLED laptop to Australian media yesterday at a product launch.

The flagship of the company’s Zenbook range, the ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED is just 1cm when closed, and weighs 1kg.

It can pack up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD.

It has a 16:10 2.8K (2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina OLED display that’s Dolby Vision-certified, with Pantone Validated colour rendering and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.

It’s both the slimmest OLED laptop in the market and the most eco-friendly Zenbook to date, using recycled metals and plastics in its construction.

The casing is beautiful, with a Basalt Gray Plasma Ceramic Aluminum material that transforms the aluminum lid, “using an environmentally low-impact bath-based method, which helps to increase wear

resistance, corrosion protection, thermal management, hardness, and lifespan, while also adding a natural look and feel”, according to the company.

Most impressively, given the size, it boasts a full set of I/O ports, and a headphone jack, as well as a 63 Wh battery.

It retails for $2,099 – 2,999 and is available now.