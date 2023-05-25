HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Gen Z Swapping Credit Cards For ‘Cash Stuffing’

Gen Z Swapping Credit Cards For ‘Cash Stuffing’

By | 25 May 2023

Gen Z is finding that cold hard cash is easier to manage then credit cards, thanks to a TikTok trend based on an old savings trick.

69 per cent of the generation say they are using cash more than they did a year ago, according to data compiled by Credit Karma.

This compared to just 47 per cent of Generation X and 37 per cent of baby boomers who say they use more cash now than 12 months ago, and the culprit seems to be “cash stuffing”, a method of budgeting touted by famous financial advisor Dave Ramsey.

Cash stuffing basic involves dividing your money into different itemised envelopes, and only spending from the relevant envelope. The left over cash goes into savings.

The hashtag #cashstuffing has over 1.1 billion views on TikTok, with #cashenvelopes receiving 727.4 million views.

Credit Karma also found that nearly half of Gen Z respondents said they relied on social media for financial advice, with a quarter of Gen Z’ers saying they learned more about finances from ‘finfluencers’ than through school or books.

In Australia, ASIC have recently cracked down on these so-called finfluencers, who often run afoul of the law by giving financial advice without a licence.



