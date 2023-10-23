HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Tech Enabling Games With Dolby Vision & HDR+10 Formats

New Tech Enabling Games With Dolby Vision & HDR+10 Formats

By | 23 Oct 2023

Soon, gamers will be upgraded from basic HDR10 to HDR10+ and Dolby Vision by using Unreal Engine, which opens the door to more games in premium HDR formats and a more comprehensive range of luminance and colour.

The industry is keen to adopt HDR technology and deep implementation of HDR formats into tools, such as game engines, allowing developers more tools and saving time.

Dolby Labs announced native Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos plug-ins for Unreal Engine earlier in 2023, which is the most used game engine with thousands of games already built on it.

“With the native integration of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos into Unreal Engine, it is becoming even easier for developers to delight players with astonishing visuals and immersive sound,” said Mahesh Balakrishnan, VP of consumer entertainment at Dolby Labs.

The new Dolby Vision plug-in works well for Unreal Engine versions 5.1 and 5.2, and it is presently restrained to games constructed for Windows 10 or later and Xbox Series X/S. Meanwhile, the Atmos plug-in is also compatible with Android and Xbox One games.

Now, with the support of Samsung, the HDR10+ Technologies industry group revealed an HDR10+ Gaming plug-in for Unreal Engine, which is available for free to game developers.

“We are pleased to provide this new Unreal Engine plug-in directly to studios and developers to allow faster access to HDR10+ games on certified monitors and televisions,” said Bill Mandel, co-manager at HDR10+ Technologies.

“We believe this new plug-in will further expand the adoption of HDR10+ Gaming across the industry.”

Unity 3D, the other major game engine, can work with Dolby Atmos sound but does not have native support for HDR10+ or Dolby Vision.



About Post Author
Group Editor
, , ,
You may also like
Gamers To Get Major Dolby Atmos & Vision Upgrades
Samsung’s New HDR Gaming Format Coming Soon
ASUS Reveals World’s Thinnest OLED Laptop
McIntosh Launch Monster New AVR
New Apple TV 4K Comes With A15 Chip, HDR10+ Support
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

JB Hi Fi Taking Market Share Big Supermarkets Tipped To Deliver Growth
Latest News
/
October 23, 2023
/
Android Google RAW Photos Automatically Backed Up
Latest News
/
October 23, 2023
/
Ninja Frypan In Hot Water, With Class Action Rolled Out Over Heat Claims
Latest News
/
October 23, 2023
/
How Location Tracking Apps Are Helping Anxious Teens
Latest News
/
October 23, 2023
/
Sonance Launches Two Speakers Series
Latest News
/
October 23, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

JB Hi Fi Taking Market Share Big Supermarkets Tipped To Deliver Growth
Latest News
/
October 23, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Analysts tracking retailers claim that the big food supermarkets are still on track to deliver growth despite the recent downturn...
Read More