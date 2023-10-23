Soon, gamers will be upgraded from basic HDR10 to HDR10+ and Dolby Vision by using Unreal Engine, which opens the door to more games in premium HDR formats and a more comprehensive range of luminance and colour.

The industry is keen to adopt HDR technology and deep implementation of HDR formats into tools, such as game engines, allowing developers more tools and saving time.

Dolby Labs announced native Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos plug-ins for Unreal Engine earlier in 2023, which is the most used game engine with thousands of games already built on it.

“With the native integration of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos into Unreal Engine, it is becoming even easier for developers to delight players with astonishing visuals and immersive sound,” said Mahesh Balakrishnan, VP of consumer entertainment at Dolby Labs.

The new Dolby Vision plug-in works well for Unreal Engine versions 5.1 and 5.2, and it is presently restrained to games constructed for Windows 10 or later and Xbox Series X/S. Meanwhile, the Atmos plug-in is also compatible with Android and Xbox One games.

Now, with the support of Samsung, the HDR10+ Technologies industry group revealed an HDR10+ Gaming plug-in for Unreal Engine, which is available for free to game developers.

“We are pleased to provide this new Unreal Engine plug-in directly to studios and developers to allow faster access to HDR10+ games on certified monitors and televisions,” said Bill Mandel, co-manager at HDR10+ Technologies.

“We believe this new plug-in will further expand the adoption of HDR10+ Gaming across the industry.”

Unity 3D, the other major game engine, can work with Dolby Atmos sound but does not have native support for HDR10+ or Dolby Vision.