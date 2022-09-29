Amazon has announced the third generation of it’s fire TV streaming box – the Fire TV Cube.

After a three-year period without updates, the new model boasts many of the same features that Fire TV users have come to know and love, with many more designed to improve the home cinema experience.

Sporting twice the power of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max thanks to a new octa-core 2.0GHz processor, users can expect faster load times and an overall smoother entertainment experience, further bolstered by high-speed Wi-Fi 6E support.

The Fire TV Cube supports 4K Ultra HD, HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio for a premium viewing experience, all of which can be controlled hands-free with Alexa.

The new device is also the first in the Fire TV lineup to sport an HDMI input, which Amazon claims is a first for the entire industry. The new port allows for users to connect various compatible devices such as Blu-Ray players, allowing them to be controlled through Fire OS.

Another first for the lineup is support for Super Resolution Upscaling, which seamlessly converts HD content into 4K, making older content even more enjoyable when viewed on a high-resolution screen.

In addition to the Fire TV Cube, Amazon also announced the Alexa Voice Remote Pro, a premium remote designed to cut down on the time users spend searching for their favourite content.

Sporting two new assignable buttons, users are able to customize shortcuts for easy access to their favourite channels, as well as other things Alexa is capable of, such as dimming the lights for movie night.

The new remote also sports a new Remote Finder feature. Telling an Alexa enabled device “Alexa, find my remote” will cause the Voice Remote Pro to emit an audible ring, making it easy to find.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube and Alexa Voice Remote Pro are both available for pre-order from today for $219 and $59 respectively. The Fire TV Cube will be fully released on October 27th, with the Alexa Voice Remote Pro to follow on November 16th.