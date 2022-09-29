HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon’s Fire TV Cube Upscales FHD Content To 4K

Amazon’s Fire TV Cube Upscales FHD Content To 4K

By | 29 Sep 2022

Amazon has announced the third generation of it’s fire TV streaming box – the Fire TV Cube.

After a three-year period without updates, the new model boasts many of the same features that Fire TV users have come to know and love, with many more designed to improve the home cinema experience.

Sporting twice the power of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max thanks to a new octa-core 2.0GHz processor, users can expect faster load times and an overall smoother entertainment experience, further bolstered by high-speed Wi-Fi 6E support.

The Fire TV Cube supports 4K Ultra HD, HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio for a premium viewing experience, all of which can be controlled hands-free with Alexa.

The new device is also the first in the Fire TV lineup to sport an HDMI input, which Amazon claims is a first for the entire industry. The new port allows for users to connect various compatible devices such as Blu-Ray players, allowing them to be controlled through Fire OS.

Another first for the lineup is support for Super Resolution Upscaling, which seamlessly converts HD content into 4K, making older content even more enjoyable when viewed on a high-resolution screen.

In addition to the Fire TV Cube, Amazon also announced the Alexa Voice Remote Pro, a premium remote designed to cut down on the time users spend searching for their favourite content.

Sporting two new assignable buttons, users are able to customize shortcuts for easy access to their favourite channels, as well as other things Alexa is capable of, such as dimming the lights for movie night.

The new remote also sports a new Remote Finder feature. Telling an Alexa enabled device “Alexa, find my remote” will cause the Voice Remote Pro to emit an audible ring, making it easy to find.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube and Alexa Voice Remote Pro are both available for pre-order from today for $219 and $59 respectively. The Fire TV Cube will be fully released on October 27th, with the Alexa Voice Remote Pro to follow on November 16th.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Amazon Launches New Echo Dot Speakers As Demand Wanes
Forget About A Watch To Monitor Your Sleep Amazon Has A New Sleep Radar
Amazon Australia Looks To Fill 2,000+ Roles
TCL Launches 98-Inch Mini LED TV
Amazon Looks To Hook Early Xmas Shoppers With Second Prime Day
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Loewe Expands bild v TV Range With $5,999 48-Inch Model
Latest News
/
September 29, 2022
/
Philips Launch Eco-Friendly Appliances Made From Plant Oil Waste
Latest News
/
September 29, 2022
/
Razer, Qualcomm To Launch “Worlds First” 5G Gaming Handheld
Latest News
/
September 29, 2022
/
BREAKING NEWS: New CEO For Big W & MyDeal Announced
Latest News
/
September 29, 2022
/
TCL’s 30 5G Smartphone Launches With Oz Exclusive
Latest News
/
September 29, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Loewe Expands bild v TV Range With $5,999 48-Inch Model
Latest News
/
September 29, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Catering to those with a smaller space, premium German television Manufacturer Loewe is expanding it’s bild v range with a...
Read More