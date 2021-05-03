Asus has unveiled a new mini-LED 4K gaming monitor, set to be available by the end of the month.

The ROG Swift PG32UQX is a 144Hz 32-inch gaming monitor with 1152 independent mini-LED zones, coupled with quantum-dot technology and 10-bit colour depth; it is also equipped with Nvidia G-Sync technology to work with the RTX 30 series graphics cards.

According to the manufacturer, the monitor can deliver native-4K content at up to 144 frames per second, without compromising on visual fidelity.

“Additionally, variable-refresh-rate technology enables support for 4K visuals at refresh rates of up to 120Hz, allowing gamers to experience next-gen gaming on consoles like the Xbox Series X, with no visual tearing and minimal stuttering,” said Asus.

The monitor also incorporates a miniature OLED screen, called LiveDash, below the display, which can show information such as temperature, voltage, and frequency, as well as custom images and animations.

“Meanwhile, the OSD Dial at the bottom of the monitor lets users conveniently scroll through the on-screen display menu and quickly adjust brightness and other colour parameters.

“A USB port and tripod socket on top of the monitor accommodate a lighting kit and webcam, allowing Swift PG32UQX to be easily set up for streaming,” the manufacturer said.

Official Australian pricing has not yet been released, but it is selling on the US site for $2999 USD ($3881 AUD).