Aspera has launched a new rugged 4G smartphone that it says is built for Australian conditions.

The dual-SIM Aspera R9 features a robust construction to protect it from knocks and falls; an IP69 rating, which according to Aspera, means it can survive being blasted with a high-pressure steam jet or dropped in two metres of water for 30 minutes.

It also includes facial recognition, a 5000mAh battery, and a tempered glass screen. According to Allan Robertson, MD of Aspera Mobile, the R9 is designed for working in tough environments.

“Facial recognition makes using the phone easy in tricky situations but if you get it a bit dirty or muddy it’s no problem as you just hose it down and dry it off.

“The R9 is unlocked so you can connect to any plan on any network, has dual sim functionality, and its 5.45” HD+ resolution screen provides excellent viewing for videos and images,” he said.

Powered by Android 10 and a 2GHz quad-core processor, the R9 also includes 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage expandable by SD card up to 128GB, and a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

“Users of the R9, as with all Aspera Mobiles, also enjoy our continued high level of commitment to local, Australian-based customer service.

“So, if you are a tradie or just someone who wants a smartphone that can withstand the hardest of knocks without having to pay thousands of dollars for it, then the Aspera R9 is an ideal solution,” said Robertson.

The Aspera R9 is available from Harvey Norman, Leading Edge, and Bi-Rite for $279.