Ash Barty Joins Gladys At Optus

By | 18 Aug 2022

Aussie tennis superstar Ash Barty has taken on a new role at telco Optus.

Barty will be the company’s ‘chief of inspiration’, which is a fancy way of saying that she has signed an advertising deal to spruik Optus and its ‘yes’ branding.

The tennis star will be used in “content initiatives, employee engagement programs and community-focused campaigns aimed at inspiring Australians to adopt the “yes” attitude.”

Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo (below) held a similar post in 2020 as ‘Chief Of Optimism’, when the ‘yes’ branding was first introduced.

“Ash is a true Australian icon and role model,” said Optus CEO, Kelly Bayer Rosmarin. “Her performance on the courts epitomised a challenger spirit, determination and strength, while her community work has demonstrated the power of optimism in action.”

Barty added: “I decided to prioritise Ash Barty the person, over Ash Barty the tennis player, and in doing so I’ve realised I can help so many more people through my charity work, my role as the National Indigenous Tennis Ambassador, and now with Optus as their chief of inspiration.

“It’s very humbling that my story has inspired so many people, but the reality is there are millions of everyday Australians who have the courage and commitment to say ‘yes’ just like I did.

“I welcome the opportunity to encourage more people to say yes to the things they love.”


