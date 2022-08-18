Australians continue to flock to smaller broadband providers, as the NBN wholesale market grows beyond the big three telcos.

The ACCC’s latest NBN Wholesale Market Indicators Report reveals that 1.1 million Australians are now using smaller telcos for broadband, with 77,758 additional signups according in the June quarter to bring market share to 12.6 per cent.

In June 2021, the smaller RSPs made up just 8.2 per cent of active broadband services.

Aussie Broadband is proving itself a big player, increasing its market share to 6.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the four biggest telcos all dropped market share during the quarter, with Telstra down 0.4 per cent to 43.3 per cent, TPG down 0.2 per cent to 23.1, Optus down 0.1 to 13.8 per cent, while Vocus dropped 0.1 per cent to 7.2 per cent.

“The growth of smaller providers is increasing the competitive tension in broadband markets, and many Australians will see the benefit of that,” ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey said.

“Consumers have a wide range of choice for their broadband retailer, which enables them to choose the product that best suits them.”

The report also shows that just over 8.7 million residential broadband services are now on the NBN, and three-quarters of those are high speed plans of at least 50 Mbps or more.

“The popularity of the higher speed tiers means that retail competition for these customers is strong, so we recommend that consumers regularly check for new offers or newly discounted deals,” Brakey said.