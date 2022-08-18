Netflix won’t be allowing subscribers of it’s ad-supported service download content for watching offline, according to text found within the iPhone app’s code.

Developer Steve Moser discovered text stating “Downloads available on all plans except Netflix with ads,” which suggests the streaming giant is looking to differentiate its offerings and ensure that it’s premium service will remain inviting.

Netflix has already said that not all content will be available on the ad-supported tier.

The company has been scrambling to combat declining subscriber numbers and disappointing revenue numbers, announcing that it had slowed the hiring process, culled staff in certain areas and would be cracking down on password sharing.

It is also no longer the leading streaming company with Disney taking over across several services.

Ad-supported tiers have proven their worth with Netflix’s rivals Disney, Warner Bros. and more, providing a more accessible, cheaper alternative to customers unsure about dedicating themselves to a monthly fee.

Alongside the latest discovery, the Netflix app has more hints that the ad-supported tier is on its way, with one snippet of code saying “Now, let’s set up your ad experience. We just need a few details to make sure you get the most relevant ads on Netflix. It’ll be really quick, we promise!”

Netflix’s ad-based service is expected to launch sometime in 2023, meaning there is plenty of time for the company to change exactly what the service offers. The streaming giant has previously said that the tier will be available in multiple regions, and that it has partnered with Microsoft, who will be the sales and technology partner for its advertising.