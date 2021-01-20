HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Arlo Launches New 4K Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera

By | 20 Jan 2021
Security camera brand Arlo has announced an addition to its Ultra series with the launch of the Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera System.

The camera, which starts at $1049 for the double lens kit, builds on Arlo’s existing range of features including 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide 180-degree field of vision and an integrated spotlight.

Arlo says the Ultra 2 also uses auto zoom and tracking for moving objects, has two-way audio which reduces wind and noise, a built-in smart siren, colour night vision, a weather resistant design and is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google and Apple Homekit.

The Ultra 2 offers enhancements that improve upon its already best-in-class predecessor, providing added flexibility that enables home and business owners to choose the camera that best suits their needs,” said Brad Little, Vice President & Managing Director APAC.

“Ultra 2 expands placement options with enhanced range and connectivity together with an award-winning, wire-free design, a long-lasting rechargeable battery and of course, customised Arlo Smart notifications via the Arlo app, enabling users to confidently take control of their security.”

The Ultra 2 is available in the standard two-camera kit for $1049, $1449 for a three-camera kit and $449 for an Ultra 2 add-on camera.

The Ultra 2 range is rolling out at leading electrical retailers nationally in January 2021.

